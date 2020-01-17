Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the collapse of a two-storey building at Agarawu, Palm Church, behind Lagos Central Mosque.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that the building collapsed due to lack of maintenance and structural instability.

He confirmed that there was no loss of life or injury sustained in the incidence, adding that recovery operation had taken place to ensure the safety of lives and property in the area.

In a related development, a fire outbreak occurred in a storey building situated at 22, AIT road kola bus stop Alagbado, on Friday, in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu, said that when the LASEMA team arrived at the scene of incident, it discovered that a storey building consisting of four flats of three bedrooms each, was gutted by fire.

“Further investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was due to electrical surge which emanated from the ceiling fan in the living room and which escalated to other rooms in the affected flat.

“Fortunately no loss of life or injuries was recorded at the incident.

“The fire was curtailed and finally put out by the combined efforts of the Agency’s LRT (Dolphin Squad) and Men of Lagos State Fire Service Operations,” he said.