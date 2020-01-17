The Kwara Government has described the state of hostels for students in some tertiary institutions in the state as obsolete and uninhabitable for human beings.

Hajia Sa’adat Kawu, the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, said this during an assessment tour of ongoing projects in some tertiary institutions in Kwara on Friday.

The institutions inspected included the College of Nursing, Oke-Ode, College of Education, Oro and Faculty of Environment Studies of Kwara State University, Osi Campus, in Kwara South Senatorial District.

The commissioner expressed dismay at the state of students’ hostels, describing them as “obsolete and uninhabitable for human beings.’’

She reiterated government commitment to provide an enabling environment to improve the standard of tertiary education in the state.

The commissioner said the challenges facing tertiary institutions in the state were enormous but gave the assurance that the government would find a lasting solution to them.

Kawu also pledged that all ongoing projects in the institutions would be completed soon

She said that the government was committed to providing quality education in both public and private tertiary institutions the state.