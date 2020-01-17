Two buildings on Friday collapsed at Okota and Lagos Island areas of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

On 12 Alasepe Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota, a three-storey building under construction collapsed, with one person trapped, who was later rescued while on Lagos Island, a two-storey building collapsed at Agarawa area.

Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, confirmed that no life was lost in the two collapsed buildings.

On the Ago Palace Way collapse, Oke-Osanyintolu said upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a three (3) storey building approaching completion had collapsed.

“An adult male is presently trapped under the rubble and the LRT has commenced a rescue operation,” he said.

According to him, initial findings revealed that the collapsed building was a Three Storey building under construction and that the impact of the collapse had affected the adjacent structure, while the resultant crowd was under control.

He added that extrication and recovery of the trapped man was ongoing using all Emergency Light Tools at our disposal and once completed, the remains of the structure would undergo a controlled demolition exercise.

On the building collapse at Agarawu, Lagos Island, Oke-Osnyintolu said upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that an old two-story building collapsed as a result of lack of maintenance and structural instability.

“However, no loss of life nor injury sustained at the scene of the incident. LRT, LNSC, Police, LASAMBUS are responders at the scene of the incident. Recovery operation ongoing,” he said.