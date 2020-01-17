It didn’t come as good news when Screenwriter Jade Osiberu‘s blockbuster movie “Sugar Rush” was banned from showing at the cinemas by The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). The board Executive Director, Adedayo Thomas disclosed that it was due to a “gap in communication and delay in final approval” and he promised to rectify the issue.

There’s a lot to be grateful for as movie producer Jade Osiberu has taken to her Instagram to announce that ‘Sugar Rush’ is back in the cinemas.

In the post she says:

We got such an outpouring of love in the last week, I couldn’t respond to all the calls and messages but your kind words and prayers were very encouraging ❤️❤️❤️Thank you soo much everyone.

Thanks in particular to @alhadedayothomas and the @nfvcb for helping to get us back on the big screen and for the unwavering support of the industry.

This film is really special, you guys made it special. This weekend is our official opening weekend now 😂😂😝 Take everyone you know to go see Sugar Rush for yourself!!! #SugarRush

#SugarRushMovie