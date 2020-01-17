The Executive Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola was awarded an honourary doctorate degree from Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) on Friday.

Oyetola was awarded an honourary doctorate degree in public administration at the convention ceremony of the private Nigerian university in Ikeji Ara-Ikeji, Osun state.

Joseph Ayo Babalola University was established in 2004 by the Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide. The university is named after the first Spiritual leader of Christ Apostolic Church, Late Joseph Ayo Babalola (1904–1959).

More photos below