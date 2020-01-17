From (L-R), Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola; Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Professor Anthony Imevbore; President, Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, Pastor (Dr) Olufunke Akinosun and Register of JABU, Barrister Wale Aderibigbe, during the conferment of honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration on the Governor at the convention ceremony of Joseph Ayo Babalola University.
The Executive Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola was awarded an honourary doctorate degree from Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) on Friday.
Oyetola was awarded an honourary doctorate degree in public administration at the convention ceremony of the private Nigerian university in Ikeji Ara-Ikeji, Osun state.
From left, Osun State Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun; wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Adegboyega; her husband, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola; Chancellor, Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Pastor (Dr.) Ademola Wemimo and JABU Vice-Chancellor, Professor, Bola Sonaike, during the conferment of honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration on the Governor
at the convocation of Joseph Ayo Babalola University.
Joseph Ayo Babalola University was established in 2004 by the Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide. The university is named after the first Spiritual leader of Christ Apostolic Church, Late Joseph Ayo Babalola (1904–1959).
From left, Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola; Osun State Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun; wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Adegboyega; her husband, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and Chancellor, Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Pastor (Dr) Ademola Wemimo, during the conferment of honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration on the Governor at the convention ceremony of Joseph Ayo Babalola University.
From left, Osun State University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labo Popoola; Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye; Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi; wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Adegboyega; her husband, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola, after the conferment of honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration on the Governor, at the convocation ceremony of Joseph Ayo Babalola University.
