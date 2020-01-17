Apostle Johnson Suleman, founder, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide has thrown his weight behind Southwest’s security outfit, Operation Amotekun.

The Federal Government has declared Amotekun illegal and unconstitutional. FG’s declaration has incited outrage in the country.

According to Suleman, the people of Southwest have a right to float their security outfit, saying that the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami is not a law court.

He said anything that would ensure the safety of lives and properties would be supported by him.

“The people of the South-west in Nigeria have a right to float their security outfit..the AGF is not a law court..Am in support of Amotekun..anything to ensure safety of lives/properties is appropriate..only praying the govs don’t turn it to a political tool just like BH started,” he tweeted.