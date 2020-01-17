Fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer Temi Otedola is in a good place as her goals are becoming reality.

An excited Temi revealed this in a tweet.

Last year’s goals turning into this year’s realities 🚀 — Temi Otedola (@jtofashion) January 16, 2020

The 23-year-old daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola is set to feature in her Nollywood debut dubbed ”Citation” a film by Kunle Afolayan.

According to Afolayan, Citation is a coming-of-age movie, which tells the story of Moremi Oluwa (Temi Otedola), a happy-go-lucky 21-year-old undergraduate who is harassed repeatedly by a smooth-talking university don.

Moremi drags him before the university senate and, thus, began a series of events that would define her life.

In a clime where sexual harassment on campuses has become a topical issue, Afolayan said,

“Citation will create awareness on the different forms of violence against women and girls in the public and private sphere. It will educate society on women’s rights and the ways to enforce these rights for the achievement of equality and tranquillity.

“The movie will encourage and embolden women to stand up against mistreatment and abuse by a patriarchal society. It has also been designed to propel women to aspire to become successful leaders and thereby provide counterexamples to negative gender stereotypes,” he added.

The actor also said the project has already bagged partnership deals with Ford Foundation, Canon Central, which will avail him the use of the new Canon EOS C500 Mark II camera (the first time the camera will be used in Africa) and Access Bank, through its W Initiative – Africa’s premier women’s financial program focusing on inspiring, connecting and empowering women and girls.

Other partners include Ajike Peoples’ Support Centre, a Non-Governmental Organisation and pet project of Mrs. Olufolake Ajike Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara State; and online travel portal, Flyboku, for continental travel logistics.

It will be shot in Nigeria, Senegal and Cape Verde where the actor was smart enough to seal production deals ahead of a proposed January 2020 shoot.

Furthermore, the filmmaker said that apart from its thematic premise, the movie will attempt to market Cape Verde to Nigerians and the rest of the world while also establishing film and cultural affinity between the two countries.