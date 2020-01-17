Alejandrina Guzman, daughter to the infamous El-Chapo has launched a beer company dedicated to her infamous, incarcerated kingpin father Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The beer is part of the “El Chapo 701” brand, with a message ‘Have a cold one, have an “El Chapo beer’ has garnered a lot of consumers around the world.

“This is an artisanal beer, with 4% alcohol. This prototype is a lager, and it’s made up of malt, rice and honey so it’s good,” said Adriana Ituarte, a salesperson for the brand. “And the idea is for it to be sold at bars that stock craft beer.”

A 355 ml bottle is due to be priced at 70.10 pesos ($3.73). In 2009, Forbes listed El Chapo as the 701st richest person in the world. Forbes estimated his net worth at $1 billion at the time. “El Chapo”, who shipped narcotics around the world and escaped two maximum security prisons before his final capture, was extradited to the United States in 2017 and found guilty in a U.S. court last year on a host of drug trafficking charges. He was sentenced to life in prison.