A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Kubwa, on Friday, declined to set-aside its judgement that nullified the election of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Peoples Party, YPP.

The court on April 11, 2019, had nullified Ifeanyi Ubah’s victory for allegedly using a forged National Examination Council certificate to contest the senatorial election that held in Anambra South on February 23, 2019, Vanguard reported.

The court, also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Ubah and issue a fresh one to Dr Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who came 2nd at the election.

On December 4, 2019, the court ordered all the parties, including the INEC to maintain status-quo after Ubah filed for stay of execution, with a claim that he and his legal team were not served with the court processes nor hearing notice with respect to the suit.

However, in a ruling on Friday, Justice Kawu held that Senator Ubah’s application to vacate its judgement lacked merit and accordingly dismissed it.