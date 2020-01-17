By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has sent a note of warning to another upcoming crossdresser who stormed the social media recently.

The Internet was left agog when a boy who happens to be a cross-dresser, shares photos of himself all dressed like one beautiful damsel.

The photos raised many speculations, leaving people wondering if he is truly a boy.

Many social media users while reacting to the news said this could be the new ‘Bobrisky’ that has been discovered, unarguably slaying more than Nigerian Barbie, Bobrisky.

However, Bobrisky while reacting to the new development said the ”upcoming bobrisky” will work so hard because his crown as the most popular Nigerian crossdresser is for no one other than himself.

Bobrisky who took to his Instagram page to react to the news also declaring himself as a ”Senator’s girlfriend”