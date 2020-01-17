Model, host, actor, and brand Influencer Ike Onyema is the latest brand ambassador of Ptrlifestyle, owners of The kabaal Nightclub and Beach.

The Big Brother former housemate and media sensation took to social media to announce the latest update with the caption:

I’m pleased to announce that I will be working closely with @ptrlifestyle Group, owners of @the_kabaal Nightclub and Beach, as their brand ambassador. ———————————————————————-

My love of PTRlifestyle began about a year ago when I partied at Kabaal nightclub. The attention to detail and how they have successfully created a superior brand in lifestyle and hospitality caught my fancy. I look forward to offering my suggestions and influence. I believe there’s so much we can achieve together.