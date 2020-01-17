America’s former First Lady Michelle Obama clocked 56 years today.

Her husband, Barack did not forget to wish her a very happy birthday, even though the Trump administration tried to play the spoiler by choosing the day to overturn her lunch rule books for US schools.

Former President Barack Obama in the message that has attracted close to 1.5million likes after eight hours on Twitter said: In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!

The tweet was accompanied by a collage of romantic photographs by the love birds.

Read the original tweet:

In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020

The Chicago, Illinois born Michele was born 56 years ago as Michelle LaVaughn Robinson. She is a lawyer, writer and former university administrator.

She is the first African American first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, like her husband, as the 44th President of the United States, was the first African American to occupy the White House. She went to two Ivy league universities, Princeton University for her Bachelors and Havard University for her law programme.

She and Obama married in 1992 and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.