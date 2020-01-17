By Richard Elesho

Until August last year when her brother sprayed acid on her, 18-year-old Munirat Alhaji was full of dreams. Now, she lies borderline between life and death on a bed at the Front Medical Ward of the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital. The suspect has since been a special guest with the police.

The Senior Secondary School II student from Ojodu, a village in Dekina Local Government Area urgently requires about N2 million for surgery if she must live, according to sources in the hospital.

Munirat story evokes deep emotion. She landed in the hospital for unsuccessfully attempting to save her mother from her brother who had accused her of witchcraft. She and the mother, who was also an acid bath victim were sharing space at the hospital when the older woman died.

”I was sleeping that unfaithful day at about 1.00am in the night of 28th August 2019. Suddenly, i heard my mother shouting from her room. When I rushed down to her place, I discovered that my brother poured acid on her body. He didn’t stop there.

”My brother went further to use stick to hit mother as if something was manipulating him. When I tried to stop him from killing mother, he then decided to pour the acid on my face and body. That was how I found my self in Federal Medical Center Lokoja.

“I was shocked when my brother said he consulted a native doctor who informed him that she was responsible for his travails. My mother died three months after both of us were admitted here in FMC Lokoja due to primary damage done on her by the chemical.

“Now for me to survive, the hospital said I need about two million naira to undergo surgery and pay all outstanding bills in the hospital.

She appeals for help from well meaning individuals. ”I am from a poor family. My mother is dead now. Nigerians should save my life. Don’t allow me die like my mum due to the acid burns. My dream in life is be a great woman in this world. Please, don’t allow this dream to die as I am in a critical condition.

She can be reached on phone number 08155546519. Also with the following account details: Account Name: Munirat Alhaji Account Number: 2140712131 Bank: UBA

Meanwhile, the doctor in charge of the case, Doctor Ebune Ojochide, a Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon with the hospital, in an interview said Munirat was admitted on 29th August 2019 with acid burns which was said to be done by her sibling.

Ojochide said a lot of treatment had been carried out on the patient, stressing that, acid burn is not something that can be worked on immediately. The surgeon noted that, what they have now is the scaring and damages done on the skin that needs correction and it requires stage by stage procedures to bring back to near perfection.

Young Munirat needs immediate help to protect her from dying like her mother.