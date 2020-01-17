By Funmilola Olukomaiya

In more ways that one, 2019 was indeed an eventful year for a lot of people, celebrities alike.

Looking back at this incredible year, we are looking at some wedding moments of various celebrities that tied the knot in the year 2019.

Like the popular saying, “love is a beautiful thing” and trust us when we say the feeling only becomes complete when you find your significant other or better put, the right one to share that love with while praying or hoping it lasts forever.

2019 witnessed some really cute destination weddings and outdoor weddings which we do not think should be forgotten in a hurry.

Below are some Nigerian celebrities who said ‘I do’ to their significant other in 2019.

1. Gideon Okeke

TV host and actor, Gideon Okeke became officially off the market when he wedded his longtime girlfriend, Chidera Udueze in a beautiful wedding ceremony which took place on April 20, 2019. The Tinsel star and his woman had held their traditional wedding in December 2018 before having their poolside white wedding which was attended by friends, family and cast of Tinsel.

2. Adekunle Gold and Simi

Popular Nigerian Singers, Adekunle Gold and wife, Simi got married in what can be described as one of the most private celebrity weddings in modern times on January 9, 2019. The ceremony was attended by only close friends and family members of the couple.

3. 9ice and Olasunkanmi

Famous Nigerian singer, Abolore Adegbola Akande aka 9ice also tied the knot with his baby-mama, Olasunkanmi Ajala in 2019. His marriage with Olasunkanmi which makes this his third was held on the 26th of Dec 2019 when they had both their court and traditional wedding.

4. Chizzy Alichi

26-year-old Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi tied the knot with her husband in a traditional marriage which took place in her hometown, Enugu State in December 2019 and before the end of Dec 2019, Chizzy and her beau had their white wedding after which she announced herself as a proud ‘married woman’.

5. Bambam and Teddy A

Big Brother Naija Double Wahala reality stars, Bambam and Teddy A, in September 2019 had their traditional marriage. Months later, the couple had their destination wedding in Dubai, with friends and families in attendance to share in the joy of their big day.

6. Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi

In what came as a shock to a lot of her fans, Toyin Abraham and her colleague turned beau, Kolawole Ajeyemi broke the internet first with their engagement/wedding pictures and then pictures of the birth of their son, Ire. The couple tied the knot in August 2019.

7. Adewale Adeleke and Kani

HKN record label boss and Davido’s big brother, Adewale Adeleke and his sweetheart, Kani held their traditional wedding on Friday, the 13th of December in Calabar. The event saw the creme de la creme of the society with top socialites, including Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote in attendance.

8. Akah Nnani

Popular vlogger and Nollywood actor, Akah Nnani alongside his designer and artist wife, Claire Iderawunmi officially became a couple in April 2019.

9. Bardia Adebola

Nigerian actor and media personality, Olowu Bardia Adebola aka Illrhymz married the love of his life, Omotara Odunsi traditionally in March 2019. Their white wedding was held in December 2019 in what can be tagged as an intimate ceremony.

10. Ted Abudu

Ebonylife TV producer and daughter of Mo Abudu, founder, EbonyLife Media; Ted Abudu in July 2019 tied the knot with her heartthrob, Adebola Makanjuola in a “California chic” themed wedding which was held at Beverly Hills, California. The white wedding was held a couple of months after their lit traditional engagement in Lagos.