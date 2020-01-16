The Yobe State Government has offered an N38.4 million scholarship to 69 law graduates going for Bar studies at various campuses of the Nigerian Law School.

Governor MaiMala Buni announced this while presenting the cheque to the state scholarship board in Damaturu.

Buni said: “The 69 beneficiaries will receive a cumulative package of about N38.4 million. In order to support you to achieve, the Yobe state government is taking responsibility for your registration and tuition fees and your wardrobe allowance.

“Our administration will also provide you with books and computers that you need to study and to succeed.”

The governor enjoined the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the state.

“I, therefore, encourage you to dig in, and to study hard, and to roll up your sleeves. I encourage you to do your best so that one year from now, all of us here in the state will be so proud of you,” he said.

Dr. Abubakar Kagu, the Executive Secretary of the State Scholarship Board, commended the governor’s gesture.

“Thank you for keeping true to your pledge that the younger generation of Yobe indigenes will be given every support and opportunity to explore their potentials,” Kagu said.