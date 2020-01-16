American media mogul Oprah Winfrey has revealed why she never got married despite having a relationship of over 30 years with Graham Stedman.

In an interview with People Magazine, She revealed why she accepted Graham’s proposal in 1993 but never officially tied the knot with him, and also why they might never get married.

Oprah explained even after such a long period of courtship, she had doubts after they got engaged and realised she” didn’t actually want a marriage.”

She said: “In 1993, the moment after I said yes to his proposal, I had doubts. I realized I didn’t actually want a marriage. I wanted to be asked. I wanted to know if he felt I was worthy of being his missus, but I didn’t want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work.

”My life with the show was my priority, and we both knew it. He and I agree that had we tied the marital knot, we would not still be together.”

According to her, they both feel as though not walking down the aisle was the best decision they could have made.

“When I met him I thought he was a player, I thought he was nice enough, but I wasn’t that impressed. He was polite, yes, and kind. The sort of guy who sits with an ailing friend. Tall and handsome, for sure. But too handsome, I thought, to be interested in me.

“I figured he must be a player. So did all my producers. They warned me not to get involved with that Stedman guy,” she added.