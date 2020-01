Simisola Ogunleye, ”Joromi” crooner, singer and award-winning songwriter aka Simi has a hidden agenda towards her mother.

The 31-year old says she wants to stress her mum after sharing a picture of herself, revealing cleavage.

Simi started her career as a gospel singer, releasing her debut studio album in 2008, titled Ogaju. She gained prominence in 2014 after releasing “Tiff”, a song that was nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies 2015