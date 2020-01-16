President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Chief Bisi Akande on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

Lawan rejoiced with the former Governor of Osun State over his blessings of a healthy and fulfilled life.

The Senate President said Chief Akande has unblemished records in public life and as the first interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I rejoice with this great Nigerian, elderstatesman and one of the founding fathers of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and wish him more years of joy and good health,” Lawan said.

“His record in public service and his entire life offer an example to younger generations of Nigerians in the great task of building a united, peaceful and progressive nation,” Lawan said.

He wished members of his family, political associates and friends a happy celebration of the occasion.