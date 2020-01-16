By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Government has vowed to clamp down on Operators of Point Of Sale, POS, especially at Petrol Stations, who still deduct N50 Stamp Duty charge from customers in the state blaming it on the directives from the Central Bank.

The new policy of government was announced by Dr. Peter Medee, Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, while describing the deductions as criminal and illegal, stating that the Apex bank has announced that such deduction was no longer authorized by it.

He regretted that business owners in the state are still collecting the N50 after the Central Bank of Nigeria has directed that it should be stopped.

The Commissioner directed members of the public to report to his Ministry any petrol station still collecting the N50 to for necessary action.