Following the discovery of an alleged illegal private orphanage, Du Merci Children Development Ministry, Kano State Police Command says it rescued 19 children from its possession.

The State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Abdullahi Haruna, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

Haruna noted that a suspect and his wife, now at large, connived and sourced for the children through unlawful means.

He disclosed that a medical doctor with a private clinic in Kano facilitated the procuring of pregnant women whose babies are handed over to the suspect after delivery.

He added that investigation is in progress.

On his part, the suspect denied all allegations, stressing that the facility was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Kano State Government had expressed concern over the discovery of Du Merci Orphanage located at Nomansland.

The orphanage has been operating for over 25 years without a license from the state government.