Gbenro Adesina

Oyo State Government has inaugurated a committee to urgently take inventory of collapsed bridges and failing public structures otherwise called ‘State Hydraulic Structures’ for immediate intervention.

The Committee consisting of eight Engineers and drawn from all zones of the state has Engr. Aderoju A.A, the team leader, Engr. Fadare O.F for Ibadan-Iseyin, Engr. Ogunkoya O.O, Saki-Oke-Ogun zone and Engr. Ola B.O for Ogbomoso-Oyo zone.

Others are Engr. Salako A.O for Ibadan-Ibarapa zone, Engr. Akinrinola M.O for Ogbomoso-Oyo zone, Engr. Aleilo T.D for Ibadan-Ibarapa zone and Engr. Aremu K.O also for Ibadan-Ibarapa zone.

The team which was inaugurated today by the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Professor Raphael Afonja on behalf of the state government hinted that the committee was to take inventory of state hydraulics structures and bridges in their respective zones and are also expected to make necessary recommendations for government intervention on structures in need of such.

“The team whose members are drawn from various zones in the state is to make quarterly submission of the inventory taken, which comprises of the present state of the structure with recommendations of the necessary intervention by the government. The situation report of any structure requiring swift response should, however, should not be delayed till the end of the quarterly submission from them. We need to be proactive and not reactive. There have been situations of communities being cut off from the rest of the state as a result of bridge collapse or bad roads, and we want to prevent that from continuing”, he added.