Operation Amotekun: South West governors awaiting Malami’s letter, says Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has chided Nigeria’s attorney-general and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami for declaring on the pages of newspapers the Western Nigeria Security Network illegal.

Makinde, who visited former Nigerian leader, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state said the governors are still awaiting Malami’s official letter, and until then his objection should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Government, he said, cannot be run on the pages of newspapers or through the social media.

Makinde told newsmen, that the security outfit with codename, “Operation Amotekun” was established to complement the work of the security agencies and bridge the gaps in the security of the geo-political zone.

The Governor claimed that the Minister’s comment was misguided, stressing that the Minister lacked the moral and constitutional power to make such declaration.

Makinde said Operation Amotekun has not in any way violated the nation’s constitution, but rather, it was an intervention to narrow the gaps in security in the South-West.

He added that given the centrality of security to governance, the governors of the South-West designed the Operation to complement efforts of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies.

“You don’t run a government on social media. If I see a letter or receive a call from the Attorney-General of the Federation saying that Amotekun is illegal, it will be a different reaction. For now, I have been reading on social media just like you and I have not seen anything official to that effect. Besides, I don’t think that in a country like Nigeria, the Attorney-General should just wake up and make his own law.

“He may interpret and advise the President about legal issues but I have not seen anything that gave his office the power to make such declaration. This outfit is complementary to the effort of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies. In Oyo State, the government has four pillars; namely education, health, security and expansion of our economy through agribusiness. So, security is a major pillar for us and we believe we cannot have any development in an atmosphere that is not secure.

“If you look at investments, the money coming into an economy is like a coward; if such money sees anywhere that is not secure, it will fly. So, security is key and security agencies are doing their best but there is still a gap. Just like in most sectors of our body polity, we do have gaps; in education, health care delivery and the rest. We believe playing complementary roles will help to narrow those gaps.”