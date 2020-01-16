By Adejoke Adeleye

In line with the mandate and vision of the present administration in building a strong and viable economy, Ogun State Government has adopted economic blueprint of international best practices, in order to strengthen the financial procedures and increase revenue generation.

Ogun State Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo stated this in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, while briefing newsmen on plans and programmes of the Ministry, saying the blueprint would engender faster micro-economic growth for the betterment of the people.

“Our mandate is to help in the development of economic blueprint and implementation of the Governor’s vision for Ogun State which covers five main areas. We will ensure that we significantly increase our revenue generation, advice on raising an optimal finance or funding for the infrastructural development, streamline our processes and adopt best practices to reduce cost.

“We will also ensure micro-economic stability, as well as coordinate all the activities of the ministries towards developing the vision of his Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun,”, he added.