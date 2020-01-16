The Nigerian Navy Ship Delta, NNS Delta has handed over a motor vessel, MV Salvation and nine crew members allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The suspects are Tamuno Abereniboye, John Gwuene, Simon President, Nice Bien, Daniel Aghovwieokpo and Prince Ogun. Others are Jabu Kimidengiyefa, Daniel People and Olawale Bello.

Captain AV Kujoh who represented NNS Delta at the handing over in Warri stated that the vessel and crew members were arrested by Nigerian Navy Ship Zaria around Escravos for Illegal trans-shipment of about 50,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automative Gas Oil, AGO.

Receiving the vessel and the suspects on behalf of the Commission, Richard Ogberagha, a Principal Detective Superintendent, said the Commission would carry out further investigations and ensure that those found culpable were brought to book.