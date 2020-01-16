By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have taken to social media platforms to give their opinions after Patrick Anyaene, a record label owner called out Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, and DMW, a record label owned by Davido over a breach of contract.

Anyaene, CEO of Golden Boy Entertainment took to his Twitter account @KingPatrickGB on Thursday, to get a judgment from Twitterati, as he claimed that the matter is been delayed in court.

In a 17 tweet thread, Anyaene narrated how he met Peruzzi and helped him return to school during a turbulent phase of his life.

He also claimed that Davido helped Peruzzi breach the contract he had with Golden Boy Entertainment.

He wrote: “While they are delaying this case in court, I have also brought it here for Twitter to see my reward for helping @Peruzzi_VIBES. Be the judge and ask yourself if this is fair.

“I want to make it clear that all I want from this is the Royalties & credit that DAVIDO MUSIC WORLDWIDE owes GOLDEN BOY ENTERTAINMENT, nothing more or less. We signed a contract and that should be respected.

Davido and Peruzzi are yet to react to this latest development but Nigerians on Twitter have taken to the platform to give different opinions on the matter.

See some of their reactions;

@UmehWrites said “In conclusion; Davido made it clear from that chat that Peruzzi is not signed to DMW. Peruzzi needs to resolve his issues with Golden Boy Ent and not bite the finger that fed him. Upcoming act pls cross-check your contract with any label, before it SLAPs back. Thank you.”

@Tife_fabunmi said “I really hope Peruzzi, Goldenboy ENT. and Davido settle their ish amicably, nobody actually loves to be cheated or feel cheated but damn it……Peruzzi said 43 million naira is Chicken Change?? Oluwa when? ……..When Baba mi?”

@mjjuniormodel said “I know Peruzzi, I know Golden Boy. I know them both separately. They’re my Igbo brothers. This whole shit is breaking my heart fam!!! I was excited when the two of them partnered up for the music. I want them both to sort this shit out amicably!!! 😡”

@UNCLE_AJALA said “We’ve been hearing how record labels has been extorting artistes & we condemned it, advising upcoming artistes to always go with lawyers before singing record deal, now that Peruzzi did the same to golden boy ent, I hope we will condemn it too & not unlook because we like Davido.”

@RealDreylo said “Dear Davido FC, most of you don’t know anything about contract signings. The music buisness is complicated. Leave Peruzzi and Davido to deal with what’s on the ground.”

@ObiadikaStanley said "At times the Internet doesn't lie Let's not blame Davido for this .. Peruzzi hook up with Davido Via Chioma his wife. Nigerian artist will always have contract agreements issues Same Peruzzi Davido did not sign is recording songs and shooting videos under DMW label.