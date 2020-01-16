Navigate
  Posted in MetroNews 2 hours ago

New First Lady of Imo is 30 year-old lawyer

Faces of Chioma Uzodinma

Chioma with Governor Hope Uzodinma

A 30 year-old lawyer and mother of three is the new first lady of Imo state. And from the pictures circulating in the social media, she is also a fashionista.

Chioma Uzodinma nee Ikeaka, is the official wife to new Governor Hope Uzodinma, who was sworn in on Wednesday night, to replace Emeka Ihedioha.

According to Lailasnews, Chioma is a law graduate from Imo State University and may just be the youngest first lady in the history of Nigeria.

Hope Uzodinma and Chioma during the campaign

Faces of Chioma Uzodinma

She hails from Ideato local government area of Imo State Chioma, and got married to Uzodinma in 2015.

The marriage has produced three children, a boy and a set of twins.

Governor Uzodinma was first married to Augusta Uzodinma for 17 years which produced five children.

The marriage was dissolved by the Catholic Church years ago, the report said.

