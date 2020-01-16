A 42-year-old man, Ayodeji Thomas, on Thursday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos State, for allegedly killing of a man with a cutlass.

Thomas, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of murder.

His plea was, however, not taken in court.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Cousin Adam told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 9, 2019, at 10.30 p.m in Badagry area of Lagos State.

Adam said that the defendant used a cutlass to inflict wounds on Mr Idowu Apata during a fight which later led to his death on Dec. 31, 2019.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section prescribes a death sentence for murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Alex Komolafe, remanded the defendant at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Komolafe ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 17 for DPP’s advice.