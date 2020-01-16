Gbenro Adesina

Oyo State Government has declared that public school teachers would henceforth be promoted and honoured according to their diligence and efficiency, as reflected in the overall performance of their students in external examinations.

Chairman, Oyo State Post-primary Schools Teaching Service Commission, (TESCOM), Pastor Akinade Alamu stated this today at the main hall of Ansaru Deen High School, Saki, during an interactive session with school managers, Saki zone, Oke Ogun.

Alamu hinted that a committee has been set up by the Governor, Seyi Makinde to have data and measurement of individual teacher across the state after which he would personally award the most efficient among them.

He said promotion of teachers would no more be ‘business as usual’ as the state administration has concluded plans to award excellency, based on measures of efficient and productive input by teachers to make their students excel in external examinations, adding that workers’ remuneration that has always been a major cause of worry before the current administration has been overcome.

“You can see that our government is a listening one. We are here today to have some feedback and we want you to tell us the area we need to improve on as a government. I can assure you that the era of unpaid salary has gone forever as this administration will continue to make prompt payment of salary its priority. In the last promotion that we did where over 800 teachers got promoted, there were no report on the beneficiaries. Everybody was just moved together at the same time. Though we believe our teachers are noble, good and hard-working but we may have some bad eggs, who are lazy and might have scaled through without been qualified and the hard-working ones will be feeling cheated. This is why we are contemplating that at the end of every year, there must be reports on our teachers’ conducts and activities, teachers that are sanctified to be good and efficient need not wait for general promotion. They will be promoted and honoured as at when due”, he added

According to the Chairman, the interactive session which had started with Saki Zone is to be held across the six zones in the state and was meant to maintain a good rapport between the Commission and its teachers.