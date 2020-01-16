To complement the ongoing clean-up exercise headed by the Chairman, Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences in Ikoyi and Victoria Island, the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), has commenced the regeneration of degraded areas in the axis.

A statement issued by the General Manager of the Agency, Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, affirmed that the recovered areas will be secured by LASPARK for greening and protected against future abuse.

She disclosed that in pursuance of sustainable development, it is expedient that a greening structure is established, which according to her will contribute greatly to the social and economic development of the State.

Speaking on the agency’s plan for the sanitization exercise, Adetoun disclosed that degraded areas in the axis have been mapped out, while the Agency deploys appropriate resources for their regeneration and beautification.

“This project is going to set the pace for other areas across the State that require regeneration”, she declared.

She acknowledged that the Agency has consistently sensitized the public on the distasteful act of illegal conversion of open spaces, roadsides, walkways and laybys for various purposes cannot be condoned as they are inimical to the advancement of the State’s Greening efforts which also creates an unhealthy and unsafe environment for Lagos State residents.

While imploring corporate organisations to partner with the Agency for possible adoption and beautification of these areas, Adetoun stated that a collaborative and strategic effort with private organizations will complement government’s efforts on greening.

Adetoun also stated that the Lagos State Government is committed to salvage the environment from detrimental practices, develop and protect it towards bequeathing a cleaner, greener and healthier environment to the citizens and residents of Lagos State.