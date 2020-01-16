The Lagos State Government says the relocation of residents of Okobaba Sawmill in Ebute Metta to Agbowa- lkosi will kick off before the end of first quarters of 2020.

The government appealed to the stakeholders of Okobaba Sawmill to cooperate with the government in its effort to relocate the market to a more suitable and business friendly environment in Agbowa.

The call was made by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako in a statement issued in Alausa on Wednesday.

Salako, in the statement urged the Saw millers, residents and the Oloto family to exercise restraint and allow peace to reign in the community, while reiterating that Government would continue to interact with all stakeholders for a lasting solution while the relocation process was on-going.

He explained further that the State Government was mindful of the exigency of relocating the market from its present location to Agbowa and would not do so at the expense of standards as her aim was to deliver enduring and sustainable infrastructure that would not only ease businesses at the Agbowa Timber Ville but also address the challenges faced presently by stakeholders at Okobaba.

He reiterated that the relocation of the Sawmill had become necessary to address the perennial environmental challenges brought about by the existence of the market and bequeath a functional, well organized and resilient smart city in line with the THEMES agenda of the Lagos State Government.

The Commissioner assured that the Ministry was already streamlining the roles of contractors and agencies involved in the project in order to ensure that timely relocation activities from Okobaba to Agbowa- lkosi commenced by the first quarter of the year 2020 as promised earlier.