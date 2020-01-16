Sequel to the close and sorting of application forms for the Lagos Agripreneurship Programme (L.A.P.) under its Agriculture-based Youth Empowerment Scheme (Agric-Yes), the State Government says an aptitude test for pre-qualified applicants would hold on Monday, 20th January at the Lagos State Cooperative College, Johnson Agiri Complex, Oko Oba, Agege.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal who disclosed this in Lagos today explained that shortlisted applicants would be contacted via SMS just as he implored them to be at the venue of the aptitude test latest by 8.00 am on Monday.

He pointed out that the Lagos Agripreneurship Programme was initiated in furtherance of the State Government’s objective of training 15,000 youths and women in the various agricultural value chains by year 2023.

Lawal noted that successful applicants would then be exposed to a one-month training programme at the Agricultural Training Institute at Araga, Epe adding that the training would, in the end, improve capacity, create wealth and employment opportunities in the agricultural value chains such as poultry, piggery, aquaculture and vegetables.

“The current reality and exigencies of job creation for the teeming youth population and attainment of food security require that a more aggressive, strategic and efficient approach be employed in the training and empowerment of women and youth if Lagos State is to achieve a significant reduction of unemployment, create more jobs and wealth and also significantly enhance food security in the State by the year 2023,” he said.

He added that the training would efficiently reduce unemployment, create jobs and alleviate poverty in the State; attract and pay more attention to the creation of jobs for women in agribusiness.

Lawal reiterated the significance of the training stressing that expected impacts of the training includes the creation of 2000 Agro-Entrepreneurs who would, in turn, become job creators; promotion of food security, improved nutrition and general well-being of Lagosians; and the creation of at least 4000 indirect jobs by every 2000 beneficiaries per year through the engagement of support staff such as attendants and artisans among others.