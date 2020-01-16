The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the Property Land Use Charge Bill into Law.

The House passed the bill into law at plenary session on Thursday through voice vote by members of the assembly.

The House amended the Land Use Charge Law 2018 endorsed by the immediate past governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said the House made a resolution to pass the bill after it had scaled through the third reading.

“The law passed today by the House is an amendment of the Land Use Charge 2018 that was passed by the previous 8th Assembly.

“The law, however, incorporates all laws on land use matters in the state,” he said.

The Speaker then asked the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni to send a clean copy of the law to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.