Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq says his administration is putting in place measures to empower young people and strengthen local businesses to discourage Kwarans from seeking so-called greener pastures abroad and endangering their lives.

The governor said this on Thursday when he received the new state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Bello Ale.

The commandant was at the Government House to present Gloria Taiye Bright, lady repatriated from Lebanon to the governor.

“What our government is doing is trying to create a better environment for the youth to excel in their chosen businesses.

“The 2020 budget has been structured to empower businesses and promote entrepreneurship in the state,” AbdulRazaq said.

AbdulRazaq said the government has made provisions for skills acquisition for Kwarans, especially young people.

“We will support our youth in entrepreneurship, different aspects of agriculture and businesses to upscale and improve their economic lives and become employers of labour.

“I must emphasise that there are endless opportunities in farming and we will assist our youth in land clearing, irrigation and other areas of interventions,” he said.

The governor also received a delegation of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Thursday.

Receiving the delegation, AbdulRazaq commended the roles of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon for their efforts in the location and ongoing repatriation of Nigerians, especially Kwarans trapped in the Middle Eastern country.

“Specifically, we thank Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, and his Permanent Secretary for their great efforts that made it happen.

“We are going to work with his office to ensure that all Kwarans still trapped in the country are all brought back home,” he said.

The governor, who disclosed the administration is footing the bill of such repatriation, also commended the efforts of the NSCDC and the nonprofit organisation Phemnic Life Support involved in the development.

“We all watched the video online and I want to thank the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the NAPTIP and Phemnic Life Support for the prompt actions which led to the repatriation,” he said.

“There are thousands of people who are victims of trafficking, as many youths in their quest for better opportunities fall into wrong hands who took advantage of the situation,” he said.

Responding, the NSCDC Commandant commended the governor for his support when the agency was working to nab the suspects connected to the reparation of the lady.