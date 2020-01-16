The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) is partnering with the Federal Government and the Lagos State Safety Commission in Nigeria to run its first conference in West Africa.

The event will launch a range of training opportunities in West Africa, including the NCFE IOSH Level 3 Certificate in Safety and Health for Business, as well as marking the launch of ‘IOSHs No Time Lose’ campaign tackling occupational cancer. It is expected to shape the future of health, safety and environment (HSE) in Nigeria.

The event takes place on the 22 January at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island

IOSH, world’s only chartered body for safety and health, and leading membership organisation for safety and health professionals, helps workers around the world to create workplaces that are safer, healthier and more sustainable. It is privileged to be partnering with the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Lagos State Safety Commission to support training and building competencies that enhance safety and health in Nigeria.

This collaborative work is designed to address the negative social and economic impacts of poor safety and health at work.

Speaking at this event are high-level representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Bev Messinger, IOSH chief executive; Kayode Fowode, IOSH vice-president; Funmi Adegbola, IOSH West Africa consultant; Lanre Mojola, director-general of Lagos State Safety Commission, as well as the Nigerian Insurers Association and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

All registered delegates who attend will benefit from presentations by key business leaders, with workshops as well as panel discussions designed to build safety and health competencies and capabilities in Nigeria and beyond, the organisers said in a statement.

To celebrate the launch of a major qualification, the NCFE IOSH Level 3 Certificate in Safety and Health for Business, in West Africa, Messinger said, “We are delighted to be building on the important memorandum of collaboration we signed in 2019 with the Lagos State Safety Commission to support the development of strong workplace safety cultures promoted by businesses and government agencies.”

He said the innovative event promises great opportunities to network with peers, share knowledge and ideas and enable Nigeria’s health and safety professionals to receive essential career advice and insights into making significant professional development progress.In Africa, cancer caused by work claims the lives of an estimated 46,494 people a year. Globally, at least 742,000 lives are lost to work-related cancer annually.

The ‘No Time to Lose’ campaign launch in Nigeria will focus on two main occupational cancer challenges in West Africa— asbestos and diesel engine exhaust emissions— giving practical ways businesses can tackle these and keep workers safe and healthy.

‘No Time to Lose’ is not only a tool for education but is a flagship of research and advocacy, the organisers said.

By attending the event, business leaders will find out how they can support the prevention of occupational cancer through creating a pledge with ‘No Time to Lose’.

As a proportion of GDP, the average cost of work-related injuries and ill-health in Nigeria is 4.38 percent. That is higher than the international average of 3.94 percent.

IOSH Vice-President Fowode who will present the campaign said, “We are pleased to hear that Nigerian organisations— the Environment and Safety Management Institute and Gokada Rides Limited— have already signed-up as supporters. We look forward to receiving backing from many more organisations in Africa for our No Time to Lose campaign.”

‘No Time to Lose currently’ has the backing of over 365 organisations worldwide and more than 130 leading businesses have pledged to act.