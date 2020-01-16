Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was sworn into office on Wednesday night as Governor of Imo state, has described his Supreme Court victory as rare.

In his inaugural speech, he said the victory was a reminder that God is forever faithful and does not abandon those who trust in him.

He thanked the Supreme Court for restoring the people’s confidence in the judiciary and the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as well as the party’s central working committee for their efforts in ensuring that justice prevailed.

“It is a historic judgement which has assured Nigerians and Imo in general that the judiciary remains the hope of the common man. This victory is for all Imo people, it is victory against impunity, victory for justice,” he said.

Uzodinma said he had forgiven all his political enemies and would carry everyone along during his administration.

He said his government would focus on 3 Rs, reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery to ensure good governance.

“I will respect the principle of separation of powers and allow the other arms of government to operate independently for a better Imo. God bless Imo state,” he said.

Uzondinma was sworn in by the Imo Chief Judge, Justice Pascal Nnadi with his team of over 30 judges from the state judiciary at exactly 7.25 pm. His Deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku took his oath of office by 7:15 p.m.

The ceremony took place at the Hero’s Square in Owerri on Wednesday.

Justice Nnadi while performing the swearing in said: “In line with section 185 (2) and Section 187 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and with the powers vested on me by the constitution, I hereby swear in Sen. Hope Uzodinma as the sixth democratically elected governor of Imo state.”

The inauguration was attended by former Gov. Rochas Okorocha of the state and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, and Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume.

Others are the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and serving members of the Federal House of Representatives from Imo, Mr Chike Okafor and Mr Kingsley Uju.

Also in attendance were the Ministers of State for Education, Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, and his counterpart in Solid Minerals, Dr Uche Ogah.

Others were traditional rulers, members of the state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Mr Chiji Collins, representatives of Civil Society Organizations, heads of security agencies and religious leaders.