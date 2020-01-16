Record label boss drags Davido, Peruzzi to Twitter court

Patrick Anyaene, a record producer and CEO of Golden Boy Entertainment has voiced his frustration on the matter concerning DMW, a record label owned by Davido and Peruzzi.

Anyaene took to his Twitter account @KingPatrickGB on Thursday, to get a judgment from Twitterati, as he claimed that the matter was been delayed in court.

In a 17 tweet thread, Anyaene narrated how he met Peruzzi and helped him return to school during a turbulent phase of his life.

He also claimed that Davido helped Peruzzi in breaching of the contract he had with Golden Boy Entertainment.

He wrote: “While they are delaying this case in court, I have also brought it here for Twitter to see my reward for helping @Peruzzi_VIBES. Be the judge and ask yourself if this is fair.

“I want to make it clear that all I want from this is the Royalties & credit that DAVIDO MUSIC WORLDWIDE owes GOLDEN BOY ENTERTAINMENT, nothing more or less. We signed a contract and that should be respected.

“I met Peruzzi in 2014, then he was out of med school because of his father’s financial problems but I did everything in my power to help him go back to school. I paid for his ticket and visa, he was like a brother to me.

“He was more interested in music, so my investment in his education was a failed project but I still decided to support his music career. I clothed him, fed him and gave him allowances, I also made sure he had comfortable accommodation.

“I had another artist called “BONDO KRAZZY” who Peruzzi moved in with. There he worked on his music while waiting for me to sign him by November 2016, as I had promised.

“When I was ready I signed Peruzzi and we all moved to Lagos, I got a better accommodation for him, a 5 bedroom house in Sangotedo. I also shot 3 videos for him but we released only one (For Your Pocket) which caught the attention of @Davido.

“Davido reached out to Peruzzi and they were in constant contact. Peruzzi started telling me about how Davido wanted “US” to join DMW, I was excited because I wanted that exposure.

“Instead of letting Davido know that he is signed to me, Peruzzi presented me as just the guy that helped him shoot his video.

“Davido was billed to perform at the One Africa Music festival, late 2017. For Your Pocket remix was trending then so he told me wanted to perform it at the show with Peruzzi, which never happened.

“I bought Peruzzi’s ticket to meet Davido for the performance, but instead of performing he got signed to DMW, without my consent, therefore breaching his contract.

“I woke up to the news of the signing and I was mad and that marked the beginning of my depression. If only you know how it feels to be cheated by someone you truly loved and supported with all your heart.

“I have moved past wanting our brotherly relationship back, now all I want is my due compensation. I cannot be cheated out of this unjustly.

“For you to know the guilty party in this case, I have been attacked and ambushed before because of this matter, now tell me would an innocent person do this?. Twitter please help me restore my sanity and tell your fav to do the right thing.

“Fast forward to 11/2019, Peruzzi set up a fake meeting with me to discuss how to pay back what he owes, instead of having the meeting I was ambushed, he threatened to kill me, saying what he owed me is chicken change but he is still yet to pay.

“Davido knew Peruzzi was signed to Goldenboy yet he went ahead to “Audio Sign” Peruzzi without following due process. I reached out to him, look at what a so-called boss had to say in my dm. Fact: @Peruzzi_VIBES is not Signed to DMW.

However, in one of the recorded conversations shared, Peruzzi called N43 million “chicken change” and boldly told Anyaene that, “I played you.”