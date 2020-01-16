Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has backed claims by elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo that President Muhammadu Buhari is silently leading Nigeria into war.

Adebanjo had said that the president was leading Nigeria into war through his dictatorial tendencies and refusal to restructure the country.

He stated that Buhari was determined to rule Nigeria with force and that such action did not promote peace and unity across the country.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show. Adebanjo asked: “What led to the war? The agitation of the Igbos was that they were being excluded from the government of the day; the details are known. What is he doing to erase the impression?

“He is making things worse; the agitation then was ‘let us have a government where everyone will participate’. So, if Buhari wants us to take him seriously in this country, he should restructure the country now and let us have the constitution we all contributed to, anything short of that, he is leading us to war quietly.”

Reacting to this, Fani-Kayode said war is certainly evil, but that Buhari is begging for it.

“War is evil but Buhari is begging for it. If care is not taken a tiny and seemingly inconsequential spark may ignite the greatest conflagration and most barbaric and savage civil war that Africa has ever seen.

“You killed Funke Olakunrin & thousands of others over the last 4 years. We refused to retaliate, we mourned our dead & shed our tears quietly & with dignity & we hid our pain. Now you tell us that we have no right to defend ourselves and that Amotekun must go. To hell with you,” he tweeted.