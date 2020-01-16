The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, said there are still 39 of his prophecies that will come to pass in 2020.

In a statement about his prophecies for the New Year, Mbaka had said “Many things are going to happen in Nigeria this 2020 that will shock countrymen and countrywomen; but all would be to God’s glory”, he said.

Among the prophecies two weeks ago was that the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 governorship election will take over Imo State from PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha.

Mbaka had said then that he he did not know how his prophecy will be fulfilled. But the Supreme Court helped actualise the prophecy with the sacking of Ihedioha and declaration of Senator Uzodinma as the validly elected governor of Imo State on Tuesday.

Senator Hope Uzodinma was inaugurated as governor of Imo State on Wednesday night.

Mbaka was present at the swearing in ceremony where he was hailed and celebrated for his accurate prophecy.

But in the statement by his spokesman, Maximus Ugwuoke, the Catholic priest stated that he gave 40 prophecies on New Year’s Eve but the only one that went viral was that of Uzodinma.

Mbaka’s spokesman said: “Uzodinma becoming the governor of Imo was just a part of the about 40 prophetic prayers Fr. Mbaka made on December 31. But that became the only issue people satanically picked against him.

“God has vindicated Fr. Mbaka as He has always done for Fr. Mbaka and adoration ministry in all the battles, vituperations and attacks the ministry had faced in the past. To God be the glory.”

He added that the victory of Uzodinma was evidence that Mbaka was truly an anointed man of God.

According to him, the fact that the Supreme Court’s seven justices unanimously agreed to the judgment showed that God was behind the prophecy.

“We are not all gifted alike, Fr. Mbaka’s prophetic gift should be a source of pride for the Catholic Church and indeed all true Christians as a living evidence of divine presence within the Church. As a lawyer, I tell you that there are double fold angles to this miracle.

“One is the miraculous resuscitation of Hope Uzodinma from the far away position he was placed in the election result announced by INEC in Imo State. The second is the unanimous confirmation of the seven Justices of the Supreme Court (without a dissenting view) that Uzodinma was the rightful winner of the election.”