By Taiwo Okanlawon

Music lovers around the world shower praises and eulogies on the Nigerian-born British veteran singer Sade Adu who has been credited as one of the most successful British female artists in history as she turned 61 on Thursday, January 16.

The award-winning star who was born in 1959, Ibadan, Oyo state, has inspired many lives through her music.

The popular singer who is adored in Nigeria and across the world was born to a Nigerian father Adebisi and a British mother, Hayes. Her father was a professor while her mother was a nurse.

Her mother moved 4-year-old Sade and her brother, Banji, to Essex, England, after her separation from the professor. Sade lived the rest of her life in London and that was how she went down her career part.

Sade Adu began her career as a backup singer for the band Pride, then split from the band with guitarist Stuart Matthewman in 1983 to form her own band, called Sade. They recorded their first album in just six weeks and released it to great success in July 1984.

The group followed up with three more successful albums over the next eight years. The band then took an eight-year hiatus before releasing a comeback album and going on tour throughout 2000 and 2001.

In 2002, she was awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire(OBE). In 2010, the group released “Soldier of Love” and it got the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

In 2018, she did the soundtrack “Flower of the Universe” for Disney’s 2018 film A Wrinkle in Time.

Sade married Carlos Pliego in 1989, but they split in 1995. She then started a relationship with Jamaican music producer, Bob Morgan, in the late 1990s, which is when she gave birth to Mickailia. Mickailia came out as a transgender man in 2016.

Fans took to their Twitter page to share some of their favourite photos and quotes of her and described Sade has as an incomparable and phenomenal music icon.

It’s a Sade Adu type of day. Happy Birthday to a Queen. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qEZZYvjBaZ — browngirldreaming (@NikiTurley3) January 16, 2020

Helen Folasade Adu CBE, known professionally as Sade Adu or simply Sade, is 61 Today. (16 January 1959)🎊🎉🎊🎤🎵🎼 Happy Birthday Sade🎊🎉🎁🎈🎵🎼🎶💖💖🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/MkfRzb1X74 — Afroink (@eatingwithgods) January 16, 2020

🗣️I'd wash the sand off the shore.. give you the world if it was mine….. Happy Birthday, Sade Adu! ❤️🎊🎉🎂 https://t.co/NmJfkHLcq6 — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) January 16, 2020

🗣️There's a quiet storm & and it never felt like this before…… 💃🏾❤️Happy Birthday Sade Adu! 🎉🎈🎂 https://t.co/OLly2uUGTz — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) January 16, 2020

"Whatever I'm doing, I'm in that moment and I'm doing it. The rest of the world's lost."#Sade Adu pic.twitter.com/sY6GpbRVbr — Andres Quiroga (@aresluoga) January 16, 2020