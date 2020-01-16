The Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) has described the death of the first Nigerian Principal of the Queen’s College (QC) Lagos, Mrs Iphigenia Efunjoke Coker as a big loss.

The late Coker died on December 23, 2019 at age 95.

The retired Educationist, according to the Chairman, Board of Trustees of USOSA, Mrs Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode will be given a befitting burial which kicks off from today.

In a release, which was made available, in Lagos, the USOSA Board Chair said that Coker “was an epitome of what an educationist, a teacher and a leader par excellence should be. She loved and inspired all of us her students and lived by the values she taught us.”

“I am honoured to have been a student when Mrs Coker was principal of Queen’s College Yaba,” the USOSA Board chair said.

She further noted that “Mrs Coker should go down in history as one of the best Nigeria has produced in education. When the Federal Government designated Queen’s College as the first Government College for girls, “Cokie” as she was fondly called, blazed the trail and set the standard for what would become the ethos of all Federal Government Colleges as symbols of national unity.

“The death of this patriot is a big loss not only to her family and to us, her former students, but also to our nation Nigeria” Muhammed-Oyebode, stated.

Meanwhile, series of events have been listed in honour of the deceased with the funeral service holding at the Holy Cross Cathedral Church, Lagos on Friday, January 17th, by 10am, and interment at Ikoyi Cemetery immediately after the funeral service.

Muhammed-Oyebode, an alumnus of the College further hinted that “the next Queen’s College old students general meeting slated for January 19, 2020 will be dedicated in Coker’s memory and thanksgiving celebration. I am calling on USOSANs to attend and honour this great Nigerian.”

The Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) is an incorporated body and public trust to advance the objectives of national unity and development through quality access to education in Nigeria.