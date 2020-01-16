Afropop singer, Davido Adeleke is expanding his record label after he welcomed a new artiste, known as Ayanfe, to Davido Music Worldwide, DMW.

Davido is following the footsteps of record label bosses like Don Jazzy, Ubi Franklin, among others who are committed to giving young talented individuals a chance at becoming the next big thing in the industry.

The Risky crooner made the announcement on his Instastory where he posted a video of the new member of the DMW family, Ayanfe, signing his contract.

Davido who seemed to be the one making the video stated that “the cartel is getting bigger”. While the young act laughed slightly looking into the camera and said “Thank you sir”.

The emerging Afro Pop Sensation Ayanfe who has over 30, 000 followers on his Instagram first got noticed after his cover for Davido’s mega-hit song “Risky” which resulted in it getting reposted on OBO’s official Instagram page.