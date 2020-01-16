Wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule, has urged parents and guardians in the State to protect their wards against abuses.

The governor’s wife made the call on Thursday when she hosted the state APC women leaders in her office in Lafia.

She said parents, guardians and other members of the community must ensure that their children were protected from all kinds of abuses as they went through the process of development and socialisation.

She said it was incumbent upon parents and other community members to fence the child against abuse, adding that such care would go a long way in making them become useful members of the society.

The governor’s wife decried the increase in hawking by young girls in the state, adding that the trend had exposed them to all manners of abuses.

“I want to appreciate you for the visit and to advise you to continue to ensure the proper upbringing of your children.

“I also want to advise you and other parents not to allow your children, especially young girls, to hawk as it is one of the leading causes of rape in our society today,” she said.

She also called for collective efforts at tackling rape, drug abuse in the society.

The governor’s wife urged the group and the entire people of the state to support her husband to enable him to deliver dividends of democracy in the state.

Earlier, Mrs Este Monde, the State Acting women leader of the party, said the visit was to assure the governor’s wife of the group’s support for all her initiatives.

The state APC women delegation is made up of women leaders from ward, Local Government, Zonal and state levels.