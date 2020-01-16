President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former governor of Osun State and the first Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Abdukareem Adebisi Akande, on his 81st birthday.

The president wished Chief Akande longer years, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

The president also joined members of the governing party, the government and people of Osun state, and the family and associates of the elder statesmen in celebrating the virtues of selflessness and sacrifice he consistently projects.

Buhari commended Akande for upholding the philosophy of the great nationalist, former premier of Western region and leader of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in advocating free education, health care and entrepreneurship, and following up with counselling of leaders on same path.

The president said he believes that Chief Akande’s rich experience in public service and politics would go a long way in moving the nation forward through wise counsels and setting good precedence in leadership.

He prayed for better days ahead for the party stalwart.