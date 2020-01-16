President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled Chief Bisi Akande, the pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress for upholding the philosophy of the great nationalist, former premier of Western region and leader of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Awolowo advocated free education, health care and entrepreneurship in his lifetime. Buhari noted Akande, who was a former governor of Osun state has been counselling leaders to follow the same path.

Buhari’s praise for Akande was contained in his congratulatory message as Akande marks his 81st birthday today.

Buhari sent warm felicitations to the octogenarian, wishing him longer years, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

The President joined all members of the governing party, government and people of Osun State, family and associates of the elder statesmen in celebrating the virtues of selflessness and sacrifice he consistently projects.

The President said he believes Chief Akande’s rich experience in public service and politics will go a long way in moving the nation forward through wise counsels, and setting a good precedence in leadership.

President Buhari prayed for better days ahead for the party stalwart.

Akande was born on January 16, 1939 at Ila-Orangun.

After his primary school education at Native Authority School, Oke Aloyin, lIa-Orangun (1946-1952) and at Methodist School, Ode-Idanre (in the present Ondo State) in 1953, Bisi Akande started life as a shop keeper with B.M. Akadiri at Oke-Ola in Odode, Idanre.

He was subsequently lucky to become one of the pioneering teachers in the Obafemi Awolowo’s Free Primary Education programme (introduced in January 1955) at Ijama village of Idanre in the then Western Region of Nigeria. He later trained as a Grade III teacher at Divisional Teachers’ Training College, lle-lfe (1957 and 1958).

During his teaching career in Muslim School, Omu-Aran (present Kwara state, 1959), Muslim School, Ilawo-EJigbo (present Osun state, 1960-1961), Catholic School, Oro (present Kwara state,1961-1962), and Mac-Job Grammar School, Abeokuta (present Ogun state, 1963), he pursued further education through correspondence courses from Wolsey Hall, Rapid Results College, and The School of Accountancy – all based in England.

He joined the British Petroleum Nigeria Limited in August 1963 as a Manager-in-Training in the Finance and Accounts Department, and later attended several professional courses in several reputable institutions including:International Computers Limited Training College, Beaumont, Windsor, England (1974);London School of Computer Technology, England (1975);International Institute of Public Management, Washington, DC, USA (1979).

Chief Bisi Akande worked for British Petroleum from 1963 to 1979 when, as Manager, System and Computer Services, he left (on a Leave of Absence) to serve in the Government of the old Oyo State: first as Secretary to the Government and, subsequently, in November 1982, he became the Deputy Governor to Chief Bola Ige.

In 1999, he was elected governor of Osun State and served for one term.