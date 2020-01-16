President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commissioned the newly completed Ministry of Women Affairs Headquarters Building in Abuja with a pledge to end child marriage and boost girl-child education across the country.

Speaking at the event, the president noted with concern the increasing number of out-of-school children in the country, saying that the Federal Government would sustain on-going efforts to address the menace.

According to him, it is the collective duty of all to ensure that mothers of today and tomorrow are educated, encouraged and empowered.

Also, the president urged the movie industry to tackle child marriage.

