British presenter, Ant McPartlin has allegedly agreed to give ex-wife Lisa Armstrong £31 million in their divorce settlement.

According to The Sun, the presenter, 44, offered up more than half of his estimated £50m fortune, but is ‘delighted’ that the case has come to an end as he can ‘move on’, two years after announcing their split.

The Sun also claimed that she will keep the pair’s £5 million former marital home in West London, and the exes will share custody of their beloved pet Labrador, Hurley.

A source close to both sides told the paper: ‘Ant and Lisa agreed to settle and sign their divorce agreement during a productive and civil meeting on Tuesday.

‘Ant made a very generous settlement that works out to be more than half of everything that he has.

‘He is delighted because it means he can put what has been a very difficult chapter in his life behind him and move on.’

Lisa, 43 has since taken to Twitter to deny the claims, posting: ‘Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN….’

Ant and Lisa who both got married in 2006, announced they were divorcing in January 2018