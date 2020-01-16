Arsenal Football club of England have taken to social media platform to celebrate the signing legendary Nigerian player Kanu Nwankwo 21 years ago.

Kanu was signed from Inter Milan for 4million pounds on 15 January 1999 after being spotted by Arsene Wenger and went on to make 119 appearances for the North London club, scoring 44 goals, before departing for West Bromwich Albion in 2004.

To mark the signing, Arsenal accompanied a Tweet with a video of Kanu’s best five goals scored at the club.

“On this day 21 years ago… we signed the one and only Kanu!”

