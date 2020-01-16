English actor, Sir Patrick Stewart surprised fans after he shared a kiss with best friend Sir Ian McKellen who joined him on the red carpet after he stepped out for the premiere of Star Trek: Picard, at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London on Wednesday.

Sir Patrick was in the company of his stunning wife Sunny Ozell, 41, at the event, had a delightful surprise from best friend Sir Ian McKellen after appearing at the movie premier unannounced.

Sir Ian put on an animated display as he also got down on one knee in front of Sir Patrick, before they held hands and spoke to one another.

The Lord Of The Rings star looked sharp in a grey plaid coat, which he wore over an all-black ensemble and paired with a blue patterned scarf and a grey bowler hat.

Meanwhile, Sir Patrick put on a dapper display in a grey plaid suit that he donned over a simple black shirt and smart shoes.

The X-Men actor was also joined by his wife at the event, who was sure to turn heads at the premiere in a pink sequinned mini-dress.

Sir Patrick is set to reprise his role from Star Trek: The Next Generation – a role he first played in 1987 – in the new Picard series, which begins on January 23.

The show is set 20 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), and will also see more familiar faces returning, including Seven of Nine, played by Jeri Ryan and Data, played by Brent Spiner.