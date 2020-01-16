The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court, Jabi, Abuja has revoked the bail it granted Abuja based property developer, Joseph Idoko, and ordered that he be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for arriving the court late.

Idoko is facing a five count-charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and criminal breach of trust, having allegedly defrauded one Hajiya Halima Babangida in a real estate development deal that went sour.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to all the five charges preferred against him.

At today’s resumed sitting, a prosecution witness was about to be introduced by prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, when the defendant strolled into the courtroom.

No reasonable explanation for the defendant’s lateness was offered by the defence counsel, Julius Atanami Wera.

The infuriated judge, Justice D.Z Senchi revoke his bail and ordered his remand in the custody of the EFCC.

He further adjourned the matter until February 4, 2020.

Idoko was first arraigned on Friday October 25, 2019, alongside his company, Zamtrac Management and City Investment Limited.