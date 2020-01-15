Why I dated him – Priyanka speaks of husband

Indian-born Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared the reason why she agreed to date her husband, Nick Jonas.

It is safe to say that Priyanka Chopra got locked in with her hubby through music. The couple recently celebrated one year of marriage cementing themselves as one of Hollywood’s most famous and captivating couples.

Chopra revealed in a piece for ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ what exactly made her want to date the musical man. The actress spoke with the magazine, talking about music’s significant role in their relationship.

She said; “The first thing I do in the morning is put on music. My life has always been pretty musical, and now with Nick it’s completely musical,” she told the magazine. “I decided to date him after seeing the video for ‘Close,’ where his shirt comes off. So that song is my favorite.”